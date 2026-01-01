Legit Security Continuous Compliance Logo

Legit Security Continuous Compliance

Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain

GRC
Legit Security Continuous Compliance Description

Legit Security Continuous Compliance is a compliance management solution focused on software supply chain security. The platform maps security controls to regulatory requirements including ISO27001, SSDF, FedRamp, SLSA, NIST, SOC2, PCI DSS, and CISA Attestation frameworks. The solution provides real-time monitoring for compliance violations and regulatory drift detection. It identifies security gaps that may prevent organizations from achieving compliance status. The platform generates automated reports on security posture compliance to support audit and certification processes. The tool creates Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and signed software attestations in regulated formats. This capability supports transparency requirements for software components and dependencies across the software supply chain. The platform monitors the security and integrity of software releases on a continuous basis. It alerts security teams when compliance violations occur, enabling rapid response to configuration drift or policy deviations. Organizations can use the solution to align their existing security guardrails with specific regulatory frameworks, helping to demonstrate compliance to customers and auditors.

Legit Security Continuous Compliance is Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain developed by Legit Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Continuous Monitoring, Regulatory Compliance.

