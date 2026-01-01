Legit Security Continuous Compliance
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
Legit Security Continuous Compliance
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
Legit Security Continuous Compliance Description
Legit Security Continuous Compliance is a compliance management solution focused on software supply chain security. The platform maps security controls to regulatory requirements including ISO27001, SSDF, FedRamp, SLSA, NIST, SOC2, PCI DSS, and CISA Attestation frameworks. The solution provides real-time monitoring for compliance violations and regulatory drift detection. It identifies security gaps that may prevent organizations from achieving compliance status. The platform generates automated reports on security posture compliance to support audit and certification processes. The tool creates Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and signed software attestations in regulated formats. This capability supports transparency requirements for software components and dependencies across the software supply chain. The platform monitors the security and integrity of software releases on a continuous basis. It alerts security teams when compliance violations occur, enabling rapid response to configuration drift or policy deviations. Organizations can use the solution to align their existing security guardrails with specific regulatory frameworks, helping to demonstrate compliance to customers and auditors.
Legit Security Continuous Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Legit Security Continuous Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Legit Security Continuous Compliance is Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain developed by Legit Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Continuous Monitoring, Regulatory Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership