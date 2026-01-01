Top picks: Cloudsmith, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating sbomify alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
sbomify is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool developed by sbomify. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cloudsmith, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager, EdgeBit, and Aqua Software Supply Chain Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to sbomify, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Shares 5 capabilities with sbomify: Supply Chain Security, License Compliance, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Shares 5 capabilities with sbomify: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Shares 5 capabilities with sbomify: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Shares 6 capabilities with sbomify: DEVSECOPS, Open Source, Supply Chain Security, SBOM +2 more
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Shares 4 capabilities with sbomify: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
Shares 4 capabilities with sbomify: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Shares 4 capabilities with sbomify: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Shares 4 capabilities with sbomify: Supply Chain Security, License Compliance, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Compliance and license management platform for regulatory requirements
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Client-side security for monitoring and controlling third-party JavaScript in the browser.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to sbomify.
The most popular alternatives to sbomify include Cloudsmith, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager, EdgeBit, and Aqua Software Supply Chain Security. These Software Supply Chain Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to sbomify listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Supply Chain Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
sbomify is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
sbomify is a Software Supply Chain Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software supply chain security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.