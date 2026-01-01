BoostSecurity Cloud-speed Compliance Logo

BoostSecurity Cloud-speed Compliance is a compliance and license management platform designed to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and manage software license risk. The platform provides compliance mapping and gap analysis for multiple security standards and frameworks including CISA Attestation, NIST-800-218 (SSDF), NIST-800-204D (Supply Chain), CIS Supply Chain Benchmark, and SLSA. The platform enables organizations to maintain software integrity through policies and alerting when controls are violated, providing visibility into the security posture of software development environments. It scans infrastructure to identify software components with risky licenses and allows organizations to establish policies that prevent packages with problematic licenses from entering build environments. The solution includes developer notifications in pull requests when policy violations occur, helping to enforce compliance requirements at the development stage. Organizations can use the platform to understand their compliance status against established standards, identify gaps in their security controls, and receive guidance on addressing compliance deficiencies. BoostSecurity Cloud-speed Compliance focuses on software supply chain security and regulatory compliance, providing organizations with tools to adopt security best practices while managing the compliance requirements that can impact business innovation timelines.

BoostSecurity Cloud-speed Compliance is Compliance and license management platform for regulatory requirements developed by BoostSecurity. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, License Compliance, NIST.

