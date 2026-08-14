SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
sbomify is a security artifact management platform focused on the creation, storage, management, and sharing of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and related compliance artifacts. Core function: - Generates SBOMs directly within CI/CD pipelines via an open source action - Stores and manages SBOMs, VEX documents, CBOMs (Cryptography BOMs), and other compliance artifacts - Supports both CycloneDX and SPDX SBOM formats SBOM Lifecycle Management: - Automates SBOM generation through CI/CD pipeline integration - Manages release hierarchies, including complex component relationships - Distributes SBOMs to stakeholders publicly or privately - Eliminates manual SBOM distribution and version tracking Trust Center: - Provides a hosted portal (optionally on a custom domain) for sharing security artifacts with stakeholders - Supports web portal access, standardized SBOM formats, and the Transparency Exchange API (TEA) for automated consumption - Allows sharing of SBOMs, VEX, CBOMs, SOC 2 reports, pentest summaries, and other compliance documents - Reduces security questionnaire response times by providing a self-service artifact hub Analysis and Enrichment: - Integrates with vulnerability analysis tools (Google OSV, Dependency Track) and enrichment platforms (Ecosyste.ms) - Scan results are VEX-aware, suppressing noise from not-affected decisions in OSV and Dependency Track findings - Inventories cryptographic assets as CBOMs with a post-quantum readiness view Compliance Coverage: - Addresses EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) requirements - Supports US Executive Order 14028 (federal SBOM adoption) and EO 14144 (post-quantum cryptography) Deployment: - Available as a managed cloud service or self-hosted via open source on GitHub - No vendor lock-in
Common questions about sbomify including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
sbomify is SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts, developed by sbomify. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security.
sbomify offers the following core capabilities:
sbomify integrates natively with GitHub Actions, GitLab, Bitbucket, Google OSV, Dependency Track, Ecosyste.ms. Integration support lets security teams connect sbomify to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
sbomify is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
sbomify is built for security teams handling SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, CI/CD. It supports workflows including sbom generation via ci/cd pipeline integration using an open source action, support for cyclonedx and spdx sbom formats, trust center for public or private sharing of security artifacts on a custom domain. Teams typically adopt sbomify when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sbomify
sbomify is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://sbomify.com/ or contact sbomify directly.
Popular alternatives to sbomify include:
Compare all sbomify alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sbomify
sbomify is for security teams and organizations that need SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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