sbomify Description

sbomify is a security artifact management platform focused on the creation, storage, management, and sharing of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and related compliance artifacts. Core function: - Generates SBOMs directly within CI/CD pipelines via an open source action - Stores and manages SBOMs, VEX documents, CBOMs (Cryptography BOMs), and other compliance artifacts - Supports both CycloneDX and SPDX SBOM formats SBOM Lifecycle Management: - Automates SBOM generation through CI/CD pipeline integration - Manages release hierarchies, including complex component relationships - Distributes SBOMs to stakeholders publicly or privately - Eliminates manual SBOM distribution and version tracking Trust Center: - Provides a hosted portal (optionally on a custom domain) for sharing security artifacts with stakeholders - Supports web portal access, standardized SBOM formats, and the Transparency Exchange API (TEA) for automated consumption - Allows sharing of SBOMs, VEX, CBOMs, SOC 2 reports, pentest summaries, and other compliance documents - Reduces security questionnaire response times by providing a self-service artifact hub Analysis and Enrichment: - Integrates with vulnerability analysis tools (Google OSV, Dependency Track) and enrichment platforms (Ecosyste.ms) - Scan results are VEX-aware, suppressing noise from not-affected decisions in OSV and Dependency Track findings - Inventories cryptographic assets as CBOMs with a post-quantum readiness view Compliance Coverage: - Addresses EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) requirements - Supports US Executive Order 14028 (federal SBOM adoption) and EO 14144 (post-quantum cryptography) Deployment: - Available as a managed cloud service or self-hosted via open source on GitHub - No vendor lock-in