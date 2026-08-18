Curated repo of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages.
Curated repo of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is a repository of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages for Python, Perl, Tcl, and other languages. It provides organizations with a curated set of open-source components that have been assessed for known vulnerabilities, license compliance, and build integrity before being made available for use. The catalog addresses risks associated with consuming open-source software by ensuring that packages included have been reviewed and validated by ActiveState. This reduces the burden on development and security teams to individually vet third-party dependencies. Key aspects of the catalog: - Pre-vetted open-source packages with security review applied prior to distribution - Coverage of known vulnerabilities (CVEs) in included components - License compliance information for included packages - Supports languages including Python, Perl, and Tcl - Packages are built from source by ActiveState, providing build provenance - Designed to reduce software supply chain risk by controlling which open-source components enter an organization's environment - Integrates with the ActiveState Platform for package management and environment building The catalog is intended for enterprise development teams that need to manage open-source dependency risk, maintain license compliance, and ensure that only approved, vetted packages are used in software projects. It functions as a controlled intake point for open-source components, supporting software composition analysis and supply chain security practices.
Common questions about ActiveState Curated Catalog including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is Curated repo of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages, developed by ActiveState. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Software Supply Chain, SCA, SBOM.
ActiveState Curated Catalog offers the following core capabilities:
ActiveState Curated Catalog is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is built for security teams handling Software Supply Chain, SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. It supports workflows including pre-vetted open-source package catalog, vulnerability (cve) assessment of included packages, license compliance tracking. Teams typically adopt ActiveState Curated Catalog when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-curated-catalog
ActiveState Curated Catalog is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.activestate.com/curated-catalog or contact ActiveState directly.
Popular alternatives to ActiveState Curated Catalog include:
Compare all ActiveState Curated Catalog alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-curated-catalog
ActiveState Curated Catalog is for security teams and organizations that need Software Supply Chain, SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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