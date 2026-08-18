ActiveState Curated Catalog Description

ActiveState Curated Catalog is a repository of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages for Python, Perl, Tcl, and other languages. It provides organizations with a curated set of open-source components that have been assessed for known vulnerabilities, license compliance, and build integrity before being made available for use. The catalog addresses risks associated with consuming open-source software by ensuring that packages included have been reviewed and validated by ActiveState. This reduces the burden on development and security teams to individually vet third-party dependencies. Key aspects of the catalog: - Pre-vetted open-source packages with security review applied prior to distribution - Coverage of known vulnerabilities (CVEs) in included components - License compliance information for included packages - Supports languages including Python, Perl, and Tcl - Packages are built from source by ActiveState, providing build provenance - Designed to reduce software supply chain risk by controlling which open-source components enter an organization's environment - Integrates with the ActiveState Platform for package management and environment building The catalog is intended for enterprise development teams that need to manage open-source dependency risk, maintain license compliance, and ensure that only approved, vetted packages are used in software projects. It functions as a controlled intake point for open-source components, supporting software composition analysis and supply chain security practices.