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Software supply chain security covers the tools that protect everything between a developer's commit and the artifact running in production: the build system, the CI/CD pipeline, third-party and open-source dependencies, and the integrity of the packages and images you ship. The category exists because attackers stopped going after your perimeter and started going after your sources of trust, poisoning a popular npm package, compromising a build runner, or slipping a malicious update into a tool every one of your customers already runs. For a CISO, this is the discipline that answers a deceptively hard question: can you prove what is in the software you build and ship, and that nobody tampered with it along the way? The tools here generate and verify provenance, sign and attest artifacts, watch for malicious or typosquatted packages, lock down pipeline permissions, and produce the SBOM and chain-of-custody evidence that regulators and enterprise buyers increasingly demand.
We cover 66 Software Supply Chain Security tools, 22 free and 44 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Common questions about Software Supply Chain Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
It is the practice of securing how software gets built and delivered, not just how it runs. That means protecting the CI/CD pipeline, the build environment, and the open-source and third-party dependencies you pull in, then proving artifact integrity through provenance, signing, and attestation. The goal is to detect tampering and malicious code before a compromised build reaches production or your customers.
SCA tells you which open-source components you use and which have known vulnerabilities. Software supply chain security is broader: it also covers the integrity of the build process itself, pipeline and runner security, signing and provenance (SLSA, Sigstore), and active detection of malicious or typosquatted packages, which is a different threat than a CVE in a legitimate dependency. Many teams run both, and some tools blur the line.
Map them to where your real exposure is. If your CI/CD pipeline has broad permissions and unpinned actions, prioritize pipeline hardening and runner security. If you ship software to customers, prioritize signing, provenance, and SBOM generation. If your developers pull from public registries constantly, prioritize malicious-package detection. Few tools cover all of it well, so anchor on your highest-risk link first.
Open-source building blocks like Sigstore, in-toto, and The Update Framework cover signing, attestation, and registry integrity, and many teams start there at no license cost. The tradeoff is integration and operational work: you wire them together, run them, and maintain them. Commercial platforms bundle malicious-package detection, pipeline posture, and policy enforcement with support and reporting. The right choice depends on your engineering capacity and how much you need audit-ready evidence out of the box.