Software supply chain security covers the tools that protect everything between a developer's commit and the artifact running in production: the build system, the CI/CD pipeline, third-party and open-source dependencies, and the integrity of the packages and images you ship. The category exists because attackers stopped going after your perimeter and started going after your sources of trust, poisoning a popular npm package, compromising a build runner, or slipping a malicious update into a tool every one of your customers already runs. For a CISO, this is the discipline that answers a deceptively hard question: can you prove what is in the software you build and ship, and that nobody tampered with it along the way? The tools here generate and verify provenance, sign and attest artifacts, watch for malicious or typosquatted packages, lock down pipeline permissions, and produce the SBOM and chain-of-custody evidence that regulators and enterprise buyers increasingly demand.

The most comprehensive Software Supply Chain Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 66 Software Supply Chain Security tools , 22 free and 44 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.