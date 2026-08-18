InvisiRisk Description

InvisiRisk is a Build Application Firewall (BAF) that integrates into CI/CD pipelines to monitor and enforce security policy during the software build process. Unlike traditional scanners that analyze code before or after a build, InvisiRisk operates inline during the build itself, performing deep packet inspection of every network transaction as dependencies are resolved and packages are downloaded. Core functions include: - Build-verified SBOM generation: Captures every dependency pulled during compilation, producing SBOMs that reflect what was actually built rather than what manifest files declared. Supports SPDX, CycloneDX, and SWID formats. - Real-time policy enforcement: Uses custom Rego policies to block builds that pull unapproved dependencies, access untrusted registries, or trigger defined risk indicators. Violations halt the build before a non-compliant artifact is produced. - Threat and secrets leak detection: Identifies suspicious network behavior during builds, including unexpected outbound connections, unauthorized pushes to source control, and data exfiltration attempts, without requiring known vulnerability signatures. - Tamperproof build evidence: Generates audit records of packages pulled, policies evaluated, and actions taken for each build, supporting attestation against NIST SP 800-218 and the CISA Common Form. - CVE monitoring: Flags previously completed builds and their SBOMs when new CVEs are published for components used in those builds. InvisiRisk is designed to help federal software suppliers meet Executive Order 14028 requirements, including SBOM delivery, secure development attestation, and build integrity documentation.