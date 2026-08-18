Chainloop Platform Description

Chainloop Platform is a software supply chain security platform that integrates into CI/CD pipelines to automate the collection, signing, storage, and enforcement of security and compliance evidence across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). How it works: - During the build process, developers produce artifacts such as SBOMs, vulnerability reports, and other compliance evidence - Chainloop integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines via a CLI or native integrations, capturing metadata with contextual information (e.g., Git commit details, pipeline configuration) - Every piece of metadata is digitally signed using standards such as SLSA, in-toto, and Sigstore, or via custom PKI solutions (e.g., AWS KMS, Keyfactor) - Signed data is stored in a centralized, immutable evidence store organized into a comprehensive record - Security and compliance teams define policies using a curated policy library; these are automatically applied to deliver risk assessments and remediation guidance - The platform continuously monitors projects against defined security and compliance standards - A dashboard provides real-time alerts and reports Key capabilities: - Unified repository with graph-based provenance tracking across the software lifecycle - Immutable, content-addressable artifact storage with digital signatures - Policy as Code with a curated library of compliance frameworks - Automated quality gates for CI/CD deployments - Cross-team collaboration across developers, DevOps, security, and management roles - Support for cloud and on-premises deployment - Open-source core The platform is designed to serve multiple stakeholders: developers receive inline compliance feedback in their pipelines, DevOps teams get automated quality gates, security teams gain centralized policy enforcement and audit trails, and executives access consolidated SDLC dashboards.