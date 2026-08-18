CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance.
CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance.
Chainloop Platform is a software supply chain security platform that integrates into CI/CD pipelines to automate the collection, signing, storage, and enforcement of security and compliance evidence across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). How it works: - During the build process, developers produce artifacts such as SBOMs, vulnerability reports, and other compliance evidence - Chainloop integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines via a CLI or native integrations, capturing metadata with contextual information (e.g., Git commit details, pipeline configuration) - Every piece of metadata is digitally signed using standards such as SLSA, in-toto, and Sigstore, or via custom PKI solutions (e.g., AWS KMS, Keyfactor) - Signed data is stored in a centralized, immutable evidence store organized into a comprehensive record - Security and compliance teams define policies using a curated policy library; these are automatically applied to deliver risk assessments and remediation guidance - The platform continuously monitors projects against defined security and compliance standards - A dashboard provides real-time alerts and reports Key capabilities: - Unified repository with graph-based provenance tracking across the software lifecycle - Immutable, content-addressable artifact storage with digital signatures - Policy as Code with a curated library of compliance frameworks - Automated quality gates for CI/CD deployments - Cross-team collaboration across developers, DevOps, security, and management roles - Support for cloud and on-premises deployment - Open-source core The platform is designed to serve multiple stakeholders: developers receive inline compliance feedback in their pipelines, DevOps teams get automated quality gates, security teams gain centralized policy enforcement and audit trails, and executives access consolidated SDLC dashboards.
Common questions about Chainloop Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Chainloop Platform is CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance, developed by Chainloop. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI/CD, SBOM, Software Supply Chain.
Chainloop Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Chainloop Platform integrates natively with Kubernetes, AWS, Terraform, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab, AWS KMS, Keyfactor, Sigstore. Integration support lets security teams connect Chainloop Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Chainloop Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Chainloop Platform is built for security teams handling CI/CD, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. It supports workflows including ci/cd pipeline integration for automated evidence collection, digital signing of artifacts and metadata using slsa, in-toto, and sigstore, centralized immutable evidence store with graph-based provenance tracking. Teams typically adopt Chainloop Platform when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/chainloop-platform
Chainloop Platform is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://chainloop.dev/platform/ or contact Chainloop directly.
Popular alternatives to Chainloop Platform include:
Compare all Chainloop Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/chainloop-platform
Chainloop Platform is for security teams and organizations that need CI/CD, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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