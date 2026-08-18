Build Application Firewall (BAF) Description

InvisiRisk Build Application Firewall (BAF) is a real-time security enforcement tool designed to protect CI/CD pipelines during the build process. Unlike static analysis tools (SAST, SCA) or post-build scanners, it operates as a network-level proxy that brokers and monitors all CI/CD communication while builds are actively running. How it works: - Inserts itself into the build execution path as an inline proxy - Monitors outbound network traffic, dependency retrieval, secrets usage, and artifact creation in real time - Applies configurable security policies to allow, warn, or block build actions as they occur Core protection capabilities: - Detects and blocks data exfiltration attempts, including zero-day attacks, by monitoring outbound connections - Enforces allowlist/blocklist-based network access policies for build processes - Quarantines or blocks packages with recent or suspicious changes - Prevents unauthorized repository permission changes - Detects and stops secrets exfiltration during build execution - Blocks dependency confusion, typo-squatting, and unauthorized package downloads - Controls which dependencies can be retrieved, from which sources, and under what conditions Policy enforcement: - Uses Open Policy Agent (OPA) and Rego-based policies for IP traffic rule enforcement - Supports custom rules and enterprise-wide policy enforcement - Can issue warnings or halt builds entirely on critical policy violations Deployment: - Supports cloud and on-premises environments - Protocol-aware inspection tailored to build environment communication patterns - Tracks build systems and updates across multiple CI/CD platforms The BAF is positioned as a complement to existing DevSecOps tools, adding a real-time enforcement layer that traditional scanners and agents do not provide.