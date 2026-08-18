Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
InvisiRisk Build Application Firewall (BAF) is a real-time security enforcement tool designed to protect CI/CD pipelines during the build process. Unlike static analysis tools (SAST, SCA) or post-build scanners, it operates as a network-level proxy that brokers and monitors all CI/CD communication while builds are actively running. How it works: - Inserts itself into the build execution path as an inline proxy - Monitors outbound network traffic, dependency retrieval, secrets usage, and artifact creation in real time - Applies configurable security policies to allow, warn, or block build actions as they occur Core protection capabilities: - Detects and blocks data exfiltration attempts, including zero-day attacks, by monitoring outbound connections - Enforces allowlist/blocklist-based network access policies for build processes - Quarantines or blocks packages with recent or suspicious changes - Prevents unauthorized repository permission changes - Detects and stops secrets exfiltration during build execution - Blocks dependency confusion, typo-squatting, and unauthorized package downloads - Controls which dependencies can be retrieved, from which sources, and under what conditions Policy enforcement: - Uses Open Policy Agent (OPA) and Rego-based policies for IP traffic rule enforcement - Supports custom rules and enterprise-wide policy enforcement - Can issue warnings or halt builds entirely on critical policy violations Deployment: - Supports cloud and on-premises environments - Protocol-aware inspection tailored to build environment communication patterns - Tracks build systems and updates across multiple CI/CD platforms The BAF is positioned as a complement to existing DevSecOps tools, adding a real-time enforcement layer that traditional scanners and agents do not provide.
Common questions about Build Application Firewall (BAF) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Build Application Firewall (BAF) is Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines, developed by InvisiRisk. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain.
Build Application Firewall (BAF) offers the following core capabilities:
Build Application Firewall (BAF) integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Open Policy Agent (OPA). Integration support lets security teams connect Build Application Firewall (BAF) to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Build Application Firewall (BAF) is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Build Application Firewall (BAF) is built for security teams handling CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. It supports workflows including real-time inline monitoring of ci/cd build activity, network-level proxy enforcement for build communication, allowlist/blocklist-based egress network policy enforcement. Teams typically adopt Build Application Firewall (BAF) when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/build-application-firewall-baf
Build Application Firewall (BAF) is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.invisirisk.com/build-application-firewall/ or contact InvisiRisk directly.
Popular alternatives to Build Application Firewall (BAF) include:
Compare all Build Application Firewall (BAF) alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/build-application-firewall-baf
Build Application Firewall (BAF) is for security teams and organizations that need CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, Data Exfiltration. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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