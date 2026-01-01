Top picks: Chainloop Platform, Build Application Firewall (BAF), Kusari Software Supply Chain Security — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating InvisiRisk alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
InvisiRisk is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool developed by InvisiRisk. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Chainloop Platform, Build Application Firewall (BAF), Kusari Software Supply Chain Security, Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain, and Scribe Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to InvisiRisk, including their key features and shared capabilities.
CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance.
Shares 7 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM +3 more
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Shares 6 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Dependency Scanning, Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security +2 more
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Shares 7 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Dependency Scanning, CVE, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security +3 more
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Shares 5 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Shares 5 capabilities with InvisiRisk: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Shares 5 capabilities with InvisiRisk: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain +2 more
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Shares 6 capabilities with InvisiRisk: Dependency Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM +2 more
CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance.
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Curated repo of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities.
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
Compliance and license management platform for regulatory requirements
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to InvisiRisk.
The most popular alternatives to InvisiRisk include Chainloop Platform, Build Application Firewall (BAF), Kusari Software Supply Chain Security, Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain, and Scribe Platform. These Software Supply Chain Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to InvisiRisk listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Supply Chain Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
InvisiRisk is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
InvisiRisk is a Software Supply Chain Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software supply chain security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.