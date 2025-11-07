XYPRO SQLXPress Logo

XYPRO SQLXPress

Windows-based GUI for managing HPE NonStop SQL/MX and SQL/MP databases

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
0

XYPRO SQLXPress Description

XYPRO SQLXPress is a Windows-based graphical user interface designed for managing HPE NonStop SQL databases. The solution supports both SQL/MX version 2.3 or later and SQL/MP version 350 through a modular architecture that can be configured for either or both database types. The product provides database management capabilities for administrators, software developers, quality assurance analysts, and technical support staff. It includes functionality for SQL query tuning, applying commands to multiple database objects simultaneously, and advanced partition management. The solution offers SQL statistics management with copy, backup, and restore capabilities. SQLXPress features a SQL whiteboard with syntax highlighting, code completion, and command history. It enables data import and export between NonStop SQL and other databases, tracks execution plans for programs, modules, and standalone queries, and includes security audit capabilities. The interface supports wildcard usage to increase productivity when managing large, complex database environments. The product is part of XYPRO's secure database management portfolio, which also includes the Merlon Auto Reload System (MARS) for automating database object reloads to maintain performance and reduce manual intervention.

