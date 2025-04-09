audius Security and Audit Services 0 Commercial Updated 24 August 2025

audius Security and Audit Services provides comprehensive cybersecurity consulting and assessment services for organizations. The service focuses on security audits, risk analysis, and implementation of information security management systems (ISMS) tailored to specific industry requirements. Key offerings include: - Security posture assessments to identify vulnerabilities and gaps in existing security infrastructure - Implementation support for industry-specific security standards (such as B3S) - Risk analysis for cloud migrations, particularly for Microsoft 365 environments - Development of customized Information Security Management Systems - Structured "From Risk to Operations" methodology to translate security requirements into operational practices - Security consulting for various environments including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures The service emphasizes a structured approach to security implementation, combining theoretical security frameworks with practical operational requirements. audius works with clients across multiple sectors including healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing to develop security strategies aligned with both compliance requirements and business objectives.