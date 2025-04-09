Entersoft Web Application Security is a comprehensive application security service provider that offers vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) for web applications, mobile applications, and other digital assets. The service includes manual penetration testing conducted by certified security professionals with OSCP and CREST certifications, going beyond automated scanning to identify security vulnerabilities. Entersoft provides a vulnerability management system (VMS) platform for delivery and tracking of security issues. Their services encompass the entire application security lifecycle from proactive threat defense to incident response. The company offers security testing for various industries including fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain, and industrial IoT. Their service portfolio includes smart contract audits, managed cloud security, compliance management, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Entersoft's approach combines manual testing methodologies with technical expertise to identify high and critical vulnerabilities that automated tools might miss. They provide detailed reports with remediation guidance to help organizations address security issues. The service is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements, including specific frameworks like RBI guidelines for financial institutions.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.