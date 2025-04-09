Entersoft Web Application Security Logo

Commercial
Updated 05 September 2025
Application Security
Application Security
Penetration Testing
Vulnerability Assessment
Web App Security
Security Testing
Compliance
Security Audit
Vapt
Security Assessment
Web Security
Entersoft Web Application Security is a comprehensive application security service provider that offers vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) for web applications, mobile applications, and other digital assets. The service includes manual penetration testing conducted by certified security professionals with OSCP and CREST certifications, going beyond automated scanning to identify security vulnerabilities. Entersoft provides a vulnerability management system (VMS) platform for delivery and tracking of security issues. Their services encompass the entire application security lifecycle from proactive threat defense to incident response. The company offers security testing for various industries including fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain, and industrial IoT. Their service portfolio includes smart contract audits, managed cloud security, compliance management, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Entersoft's approach combines manual testing methodologies with technical expertise to identify high and critical vulnerabilities that automated tools might miss. They provide detailed reports with remediation guidance to help organizations address security issues. The service is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements, including specific frameworks like RBI guidelines for financial institutions.

