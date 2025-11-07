XYPRO WASL - Secure the Core
Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases
XYPRO WASL - Secure the Core
Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases
XYPRO WASL - Secure the Core Description
XYPRO WASL is an automated security and compliance solution designed specifically for SAP HANA database environments. The product deploys in minutes and enables over 90% compliance with SAP's security standards and CIS benchmarks. WASL provides automated security hardening for SAP HANA databases running on Linux (Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x, 8.x, 9.x and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12.x, 15.x) and Windows Server operating systems. The solution supports SAP HANA versions 1.0 and 2.0. The product offers one-click security assessments that identify vulnerabilities and threats in SAP HANA environments. It includes default security policies based on CIS benchmarks and SAP HANA security standards, with options for policy customization to meet specific organizational requirements. WASL features workload-aware policies that dynamically adapt to the unique demands of SAP HANA environments. The solution provides instant rollback capabilities, allowing administrators to revert to the last known good state or reset policies to their original configuration with one click. The product delivers continuous visibility through comprehensive audit reports accessible via a browser-based dashboard. It provides centralized security management with a single point of control for SAP HANA security operations. Originally developed by HP Enterprise, WASL has been implemented across enterprises of various sizes to protect SAP HANA systems against cyberattacks while maintaining compliance with industry security standards.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.