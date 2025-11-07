XYPRO WASL - Secure the Core Logo

XYPRO WASL - Secure the Core

Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases

Data Protection
XYPRO WASL is an automated security and compliance solution designed specifically for SAP HANA database environments. The product deploys in minutes and enables over 90% compliance with SAP's security standards and CIS benchmarks. WASL provides automated security hardening for SAP HANA databases running on Linux (Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x, 8.x, 9.x and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12.x, 15.x) and Windows Server operating systems. The solution supports SAP HANA versions 1.0 and 2.0. The product offers one-click security assessments that identify vulnerabilities and threats in SAP HANA environments. It includes default security policies based on CIS benchmarks and SAP HANA security standards, with options for policy customization to meet specific organizational requirements. WASL features workload-aware policies that dynamically adapt to the unique demands of SAP HANA environments. The solution provides instant rollback capabilities, allowing administrators to revert to the last known good state or reset policies to their original configuration with one click. The product delivers continuous visibility through comprehensive audit reports accessible via a browser-based dashboard. It provides centralized security management with a single point of control for SAP HANA security operations. Originally developed by HP Enterprise, WASL has been implemented across enterprises of various sizes to protect SAP HANA systems against cyberattacks while maintaining compliance with industry security standards.

