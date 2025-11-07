ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer Logo

ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer

Firewall log analysis, bandwidth monitoring, and traffic analysis capabilities

Network Security
Commercial
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer Description

ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer is a network security tool designed for bandwidth monitoring and traffic analysis. It provides organizations with the ability to analyze firewall logs, monitor network traffic patterns, and enhance security posture through comprehensive firewall management. The tool helps security teams monitor and analyze firewall configurations, track changes, and ensure compliance with security policies. It supports log collection and analysis from various firewall devices, enabling security administrators to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities in the network infrastructure. Firewall Analyzer offers capabilities for traffic analysis, bandwidth monitoring, and security auditing, allowing organizations to maintain visibility into their network security controls. The solution can be deployed on-premises as part of ManageEngine's broader IT management portfolio. As a specialized network security monitoring tool, it integrates with ManageEngine's other security offerings including their SIEM solution, providing a more comprehensive approach to network security management and compliance reporting.

