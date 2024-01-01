A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
s7scan is a tool written in Python that scans networks, enumerates Siemens PLCs, and gathers basic information about them, such as PLC firmware and hardware version, network configuration, and security parameters. It uses the S7 protocol to connect to PLCs, specifically performing 'Read SZL' requests to obtain controller information. The tool can identify active PLCs, retrieve details like PLC type, software and hardware versions, protection settings, and network configuration. It supports both TCP/IP and LLC transport protocols and can be built as a stand-alone binary with pyinstaller. s7scan is based on the 'plcscan' utility by Dmitry Efanov (Positive Research).
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.