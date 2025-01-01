Serverless Security
Serverless security tools for protecting AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, and other function-as-a-service (FaaS) deployments from security threats.
Explore 3 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Get Featured
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
RELATED TASKS
LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides security configuration checks, statistical analysis, and service dependency mapping for serverless functions.
LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides security configuration checks, statistical analysis, and service dependency mapping for serverless functions.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
POPULAR
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.