Greenbone OPENVAS AI Logo

Greenbone OPENVAS AI

AI assistant that transforms OpenVAS scans into prioritized remediation plans

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Greenbone OPENVAS AI Description

OPENVAS AI is an AI-powered vulnerability remediation assistant that processes OpenVAS vulnerability scan results and converts them into actionable remediation plans. The tool operates on-premise with a built-in large language model to ensure data sovereignty, keeping all information within the organization's network infrastructure. The system interprets vulnerability scan findings and generates structured, risk-based remediation actions with CVE context and intelligent recommendations. These outputs can be integrated into IT and SecOps workflows for automation purposes. The tool addresses challenges faced by security teams including prioritization of large volumes of findings, manual interpretation of static reports, and delays between vulnerability detection and remediation. OPENVAS AI is built on an open-source foundation with European roots and provides audit-traceable actions. The solution is fully containerized and deployed within the customer's infrastructure to maintain data sovereignty. It supports compliance requirements for standards such as ISO 27001, BSI, and KRITIS. The tool is designed for security analysts, IT operations teams, CISOs in regulated industries, compliance and audit officers, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) seeking to scale their response capabilities.

Greenbone OPENVAS AI FAQ

Common questions about Greenbone OPENVAS AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Greenbone OPENVAS AI is AI assistant that transforms OpenVAS scans into prioritized remediation plans developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →