Greenbone OPENVAS AI
AI assistant that transforms OpenVAS scans into prioritized remediation plans
Greenbone OPENVAS AI Description
OPENVAS AI is an AI-powered vulnerability remediation assistant that processes OpenVAS vulnerability scan results and converts them into actionable remediation plans. The tool operates on-premise with a built-in large language model to ensure data sovereignty, keeping all information within the organization's network infrastructure. The system interprets vulnerability scan findings and generates structured, risk-based remediation actions with CVE context and intelligent recommendations. These outputs can be integrated into IT and SecOps workflows for automation purposes. The tool addresses challenges faced by security teams including prioritization of large volumes of findings, manual interpretation of static reports, and delays between vulnerability detection and remediation. OPENVAS AI is built on an open-source foundation with European roots and provides audit-traceable actions. The solution is fully containerized and deployed within the customer's infrastructure to maintain data sovereignty. It supports compliance requirements for standards such as ISO 27001, BSI, and KRITIS. The tool is designed for security analysts, IT operations teams, CISOs in regulated industries, compliance and audit officers, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) seeking to scale their response capabilities.
Greenbone OPENVAS AI is AI assistant that transforms OpenVAS scans into prioritized remediation plans developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Assessment.
