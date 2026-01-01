Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing
Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing
Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing Description
Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing is a service that combines artificial intelligence tools with human penetration testers to identify security vulnerabilities. The service uses AI to accelerate vulnerability discovery and automate routine analysis tasks, while human security professionals validate findings, eliminate false positives, and identify complex threats that automated tools may miss. The service addresses limitations of purely AI-driven testing, which can produce false positives and struggle with context-specific threats. Human testers review AI-generated results, develop custom exploits, and apply creative problem-solving to uncover business logic flaws and chained exploits. The approach aims to reduce false positives to under 10% compared to higher rates in automated-only testing. AI tools are used for automated exploit generation, web attack simulation, task automation for reconnaissance and scanning, and social engineering payload creation. Human testers provide expert validation, adaptive tactics, and evasive techniques that automated platforms may overlook. The service targets organizations seeking comprehensive security assessments across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure environments. Testing covers multi-stage attacks, AI-specific risks, and emerging threats including vulnerabilities in large language model applications.
