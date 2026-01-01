Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing Logo

Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing

AI-augmented penetration testing combining automated tools with human expertise

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing Description

Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing is a service that combines artificial intelligence tools with human penetration testers to identify security vulnerabilities. The service uses AI to accelerate vulnerability discovery and automate routine analysis tasks, while human security professionals validate findings, eliminate false positives, and identify complex threats that automated tools may miss. The service addresses limitations of purely AI-driven testing, which can produce false positives and struggle with context-specific threats. Human testers review AI-generated results, develop custom exploits, and apply creative problem-solving to uncover business logic flaws and chained exploits. The approach aims to reduce false positives to under 10% compared to higher rates in automated-only testing. AI tools are used for automated exploit generation, web attack simulation, task automation for reconnaissance and scanning, and social engineering payload creation. Human testers provide expert validation, adaptive tactics, and evasive techniques that automated platforms may overlook. The service targets organizations seeking comprehensive security assessments across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure environments. Testing covers multi-stage attacks, AI-specific risks, and emerging threats including vulnerabilities in large language model applications.

Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing FAQ

Common questions about Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Raxis AI Augmented Penetration Testing is AI-augmented penetration testing combining automated tools with human expertise developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Ethical Hacking.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →