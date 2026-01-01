Raxis Raxis Attack Logo

Raxis Attack is a penetration testing service offering that provides both continuous penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) and point-in-time assessments. The service covers multiple testing types including external network, internal network, cloud/VPC, web applications, wireless networks, mobile applications, APIs, IoT devices, operational technology (OT), and social engineering assessments. The service utilizes AI-augmented testing methodologies combined with manual testing by certified penetration testers. Testing follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework and includes phases such as scoping, intelligence gathering, vulnerability identification, strategic threat modeling, and adversarial simulation. Raxis Attack operates through the Raxis One Platform, which provides real-time security assessments and integration into development workflows. The service aims to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements for frameworks including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GLBA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The PTaaS offering provides unlimited continuous testing, while the Raxis Strike option delivers traditional point-in-time penetration tests. Both approaches combine automated discovery tools with human expertise to identify vulnerabilities, chain exploits, and demonstrate business impact. Services are delivered by US-based teams and include attestation letters demonstrating commitment to data security.

Raxis Raxis Attack is Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, APIs, and OT

