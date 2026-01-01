Ivanti Neurons for ITSM
IT service management platform with workflow automation and self-service
Ivanti Neurons for ITSM
IT service management platform with workflow automation and self-service
Ivanti Neurons for ITSM Description
Ivanti Neurons for ITSM is an IT service management platform designed for enterprise organizations. The platform provides incident management, change management, and IT asset management capabilities with support for ITIL-certified service management practices. The solution offers workflow automation through no-code configuration tools that allow teams to design processes using drag-and-drop interfaces. Users can access services through AI-powered chatbots and self-service portals. The platform includes mobile device support for staff and end users. The system provides role-based dashboards for monitoring service delivery and quality metrics. It supports deployment in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments. The platform scales from basic IT helpdesk ticket management to comprehensive service management operations. Asset management features provide visibility into hardware and software assets across their lifecycle. The platform includes automated detection and remediation capabilities for endpoint issues, along with ticket classification functionality. Integration capabilities are available through a low-code/no-code integration solution. The platform incorporates generative AI features for process automation and customer service delivery. Organizations can implement the solution in modular stages based on operational maturity levels.
Ivanti Neurons for ITSM FAQ
Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for ITSM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ivanti Neurons for ITSM is IT service management platform with workflow automation and self-service developed by Avatier. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud, Compliance.
