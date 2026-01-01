Filigran OpenAEV Logo

Filigran OpenAEV

Open-source threat-informed exposure validation platform for attack simulation

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Filigran OpenAEV Description

Filigran OpenAEV is an open-source Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) platform that enables organizations to simulate real-life attack scenarios and validate their security posture. The platform utilizes threat intelligence to create and execute attack simulations based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques. OpenAEV allows security teams to build attack scenarios ranging from simple to complex, leveraging prioritized threat intelligence from OpenCTI. The platform supports a "bring your own EDR" approach, enabling seamless execution without requiring additional endpoint agents, though a hybrid approach is also available. The platform includes a library of curated scenarios covering MITRE ATT&CK techniques, with customizable payloads and scenarios. It incorporates AI capabilities to accelerate scenario creation and provide remediation guidance with risk-based prioritization and sequencing. OpenAEV provides continuous monitoring through scheduled recurring scenarios and alerting capabilities. The platform generates reports and findings to track performance improvements over time across different security platforms. It can emulate multiple threat vectors including network infiltration, lateral movement, phishing, endpoint and gateway attacks, and malware/ransomware scenarios. The platform is available in three deployment options: Community Edition (open-source, self-hosted), SaaS (fully managed by Filigran), and Enterprise Edition (with advanced automation and AI features). OpenAEV integrates with OpenCTI for threat intelligence-led simulation capabilities.

Filigran OpenAEV FAQ

Common questions about Filigran OpenAEV including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Filigran OpenAEV is Open-source threat-informed exposure validation platform for attack simulation developed by Filigran. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →