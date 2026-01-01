Raxis Strike Penetration Testing
Raxis Strike Penetration Testing Description
Raxis Strike is a penetration testing service that combines manual testing techniques with AI-powered tools to identify security vulnerabilities in organizational systems. The service conducts point-in-time security assessments that simulate advanced attacks to evaluate security posture. The testing methodology follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework and aligns with NIST SP 800-115 standards. The process includes scoping, testing using hacker tools and techniques, exploitation, lateral movement to other in-scope systems, data exfiltration demonstrations, and detailed reporting with remediation recommendations. Raxis Strike can assess multiple system types including external networks, internal networks, web applications, wireless networks, mobile applications, APIs, IoT devices, and operational technology systems. The service supports testing across various cloud providers including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Cloudflare, and Akamai. The service utilizes GPU-powered password cracking capabilities through Hashcat systems for password security analysis. Testing duration ranges from 3 days to several weeks depending on scope. Reports include environment analysis, test storyboards, screenshots of tool outputs, and remediation plans formatted to meet compliance requirements for PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. Retesting services are available to validate remediation efforts after vulnerabilities are addressed.
