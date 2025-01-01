Anti-Phishing
Anti-phishing tools and email security gateways that detect and block phishing emails, malicious links, and social engineering attacks.
A phishing detection and response platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to identify and remediate email threats that bypass traditional security gateways.
An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
