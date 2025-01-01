Anti-Phishing

Anti-phishing tools and email security gateways that detect and block phishing emails, malicious links, and social engineering attacks.

Explore 11 curated cybersecurity tools

Cofense Reporter Logo
Cofense Reporter

A phishing detection and response platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to identify and remediate email threats that bypass traditional security gateways.

Anti-Phishing
0
Cofense Logo
Cofense

An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.

Anti-Phishing
0
JustGuard Logo
JustGuard

JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.

Anti-Phishing
0
SpamHole.net Logo
SpamHole.net

Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.

Anti-Phishing
0
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules Logo
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Anti-Phishing
0
OpenPhish Logo
OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
0
Disposable Email Domains List Logo
Disposable Email Domains List

A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.

Anti-Phishing
0
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) Logo
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Anti-Phishing
0
BuckleGripper Logo
BuckleGripper

A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.

Anti-Phishing
0
Phish Report Logo
Phish Report

Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.

Anti-Phishing
0
Spoofcheck Logo
Spoofcheck

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.

Anti-Phishing
0

