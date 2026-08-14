SiteWall Description

SiteWall by CellWall is a client-side security and browser security platform that discovers, monitors, controls, and documents what runs on a website in the user’s browser. It gives security and compliance teams visibility into first-party and third-party JavaScript, external resources, browser APIs, network requests, data access, and web supply-chain behavior. SiteWall creates a continuously updated third-party JavaScript inventory and client-side attack-surface map. Provider profiles show resources, activity over time, loading relationships, load flows, browser permissions, network destinations, performance impact, anomalies, issues, and historical incidents. Teams can see which scripts execute, what data and browser capabilities they access, where they communicate, and how behavior changes. Runtime observations become enforceable website security policies. Organizations can apply zero-trust defaults to newly discovered resources, allow or block providers and scripts, restrict network domains and geographic regions, and define granular access to storage, network, DOM, clipboard, device, profile, and other browser capabilities. Permissions can be derived automatically from detected resource usage. SiteWall supports client-side incident response by identifying anomalous behavior and affected resources when third-party compromise or unexpected script changes create security, performance, or functionality risk. Integrations and alerts fit existing workflows. For compliance and audit readiness, SiteWall maps continuous technical evidence to PCI DSS, GDPR, and ISO 27001. Teams can review requirements, findings, actions, evidence, script authorization, business justification, and remediation guidance, then export audit-ready reports. SiteWall is designed for CISOs, CTOs, application-security teams, web engineers, and compliance officers seeking third-party script monitoring, web supply-chain security, browser runtime protection, and verifiable client-side control.