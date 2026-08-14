Client-side security for monitoring and controlling third-party JavaScript in the browser.
Client-side security for monitoring and controlling third-party JavaScript in the browser.
SiteWall by CellWall is a client-side security and browser security platform that discovers, monitors, controls, and documents what runs on a website in the user’s browser. It gives security and compliance teams visibility into first-party and third-party JavaScript, external resources, browser APIs, network requests, data access, and web supply-chain behavior. SiteWall creates a continuously updated third-party JavaScript inventory and client-side attack-surface map. Provider profiles show resources, activity over time, loading relationships, load flows, browser permissions, network destinations, performance impact, anomalies, issues, and historical incidents. Teams can see which scripts execute, what data and browser capabilities they access, where they communicate, and how behavior changes. Runtime observations become enforceable website security policies. Organizations can apply zero-trust defaults to newly discovered resources, allow or block providers and scripts, restrict network domains and geographic regions, and define granular access to storage, network, DOM, clipboard, device, profile, and other browser capabilities. Permissions can be derived automatically from detected resource usage. SiteWall supports client-side incident response by identifying anomalous behavior and affected resources when third-party compromise or unexpected script changes create security, performance, or functionality risk. Integrations and alerts fit existing workflows. For compliance and audit readiness, SiteWall maps continuous technical evidence to PCI DSS, GDPR, and ISO 27001. Teams can review requirements, findings, actions, evidence, script authorization, business justification, and remediation guidance, then export audit-ready reports. SiteWall is designed for CISOs, CTOs, application-security teams, web engineers, and compliance officers seeking third-party script monitoring, web supply-chain security, browser runtime protection, and verifiable client-side control.
Common questions about SiteWall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SiteWall is Client-side security for monitoring and controlling third-party JavaScript in the browser, developed by CellWall. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Supply Chain Security, XSS.
SiteWall offers the following core capabilities:
SiteWall integrates natively with Slack, Google Tag Manager, Email, CellWall CLI. Integration support lets security teams connect SiteWall to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
SiteWall is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SiteWall is built for security teams handling Browser Security, Supply Chain Security, XSS, Data Exfiltration. It supports workflows including real-time browser script behavior monitoring, configurable policy enforcement on browser apis and network destinations, first- and third-party script inventory via scheduled scans and instrumented sessions. Teams typically adopt SiteWall when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sitewall
SiteWall is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cellwall.io/en/products/sitewall or contact CellWall directly.
Popular alternatives to SiteWall include:
Compare all SiteWall alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sitewall
SiteWall is for security teams and organizations that need Browser Security, Supply Chain Security, XSS, Data Exfiltration, PCI DSS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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