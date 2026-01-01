Top picks: CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation, Infosequre Phishing simulation, Awareways Social Engineering Simulations — plus 45 more compared.Human Risk
Evaluating Moxso Phishing Simulation alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Moxso Phishing Simulation is a commercial Phishing Simulation tool developed by Moxso. Security professionals most commonly compare it with CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation, Infosequre Phishing simulation, Awareways Social Engineering Simulations, Awareways Simulate, and Boxphish. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Moxso Phishing Simulation, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee responses to phishing attacks
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
Social engineering simulation platform for phishing, vishing, and physical tests.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training.
Phishing simulation platform with adaptive, role-based training & Outlook add-on.
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee security awareness.
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee responses to phishing attacks
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
Social engineering simulation platform for phishing, vishing, and physical tests.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training.
Phishing simulation platform with adaptive, role-based training & Outlook add-on.
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee security awareness.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for employees.
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform in Spanish.
Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
AI-powered phishing simulation platform with personalized training experiences
Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
AI-driven SMS phishing simulation platform for employee security training
QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
AI-driven voice phishing simulation platform for employee training
AI-powered callback/voice phishing simulation platform for employee training
Phishing simulation platform with behavioral insights and automated campaigns
Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt
AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness
Slack-integrated phishing simulator with real-time training capabilities
Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling
Adaptive phishing simulation platform with AI-generated attacks and training.
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness & deliver training
Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness
Autonomous security awareness platform using AI agents for realistic attacks
Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Phishing simulation & gamified micro-learning platform to reduce human cyber risk.
Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring.
Simulates phishing, smishing, vishing, QRshing, ransomware & deepfake attacks.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
Managed phishing simulation & social engineering defense service using PhishTACO.
LLM-powered multi-channel social engineering simulation & assessment platform.
Phishing simulation platform with automated testing and just-in-time training
Phishing simulation platform for security awareness training and testing
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Phishing simulation platform with automated attack simulations and training
AI-driven phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees
Phishing threat identification and mitigation tool for email security teams
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Moxso Phishing Simulation.
The most popular alternatives to Moxso Phishing Simulation include CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation, Infosequre Phishing simulation, Awareways Social Engineering Simulations, Awareways Simulate, and Boxphish. These Phishing Simulation tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Moxso Phishing Simulation listed on CybersecTools, all within the Phishing Simulation category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Moxso Phishing Simulation is a commercial Phishing Simulation tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Moxso Phishing Simulation is a Phishing Simulation tool within the broader Human Risk category. It is used by security professionals for phishing simulation capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.