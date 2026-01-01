Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation Logo

Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to test and train employees against callback phishing attacks, also known as voice phishing or TOAD (Telephone-Oriented Attack Delivery). The platform combines phishing and vishing simulation techniques to help organizations build security awareness. The simulator provides over 250 customizable callback phishing templates available in more than 30 languages. Organizations can create campaigns using AI-powered text-to-speech technology or upload custom voice recordings to simulate realistic callback phishing scenarios. The platform offers access to over 30 local phone numbers or allows organizations to add their own numbers to increase campaign realism. The solution includes behavioral pattern analysis to track how employees respond to callback phishing tests. It provides automated, real-time insights and analytics to identify specific training needs and risky behaviors within the organization. The platform offers customized feedback mechanisms and adaptive learning capabilities based on individual employee performance. Campaign templates range from basic to sophisticated complexity levels to accommodate different skill levels across the workforce. Templates are regularly updated to reflect current callback phishing techniques and trends. The platform integrates with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS) to automate security awareness processes. The solution includes continuous progress monitoring capabilities and detailed reporting features to track team growth in recognizing and responding to callback phishing threats. Training materials are available in multiple formats including visual, textual, and interactive content.

Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is AI-powered callback/voice phishing simulation platform for employee training developed by Keepnet Labs.

