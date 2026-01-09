Haekka Phishing Simulator
Haekka Phishing Simulator Description
Haekka Phishing Simulator is a phishing simulation platform designed to help organizations train employees to recognize and prevent phishing attacks. The product integrates with Slack to deliver immediate training moments after employees interact with simulated phishing attempts. The platform provides multiple phishing templates that administrators can use to create simulated attacks. When employees click on phishing links sent through the simulator, they receive instant training feedback through Slack integration. This approach aims to close the feedback loop between testing and education. Administrators can track employee actions including email opens, forwards, clicks, and breaches through a Chrome extension. The platform provides metrics and reporting capabilities to measure employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and track improvement over time. The simulator integrates with Gmail to provide additional insights beyond basic metrics, helping security teams assess organizational risk related to social engineering attacks. The platform is designed for companies that use Slack as their primary communication tool and need to conduct security awareness training focused on phishing prevention. Haekka Phishing Simulator is offered by Hook Security Inc. and targets technology companies and organizations seeking to reduce social engineering attack risks through employee training and simulation exercises.
