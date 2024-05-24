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Xiarch Phishing Campaign

by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited

Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Social Engineering
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Xiarch Phishing Campaign Description

Xiarch Phishing Campaign is a professional service that conducts simulated phishing attacks to assess employee security awareness and compliance with cybersecurity policies. The service tests how employees respond to phishing attempts and what information they may reveal to malicious parties. The service uses email spoofing techniques to create realistic phishing scenarios that mimic actual cybercriminal tactics. These simulated attacks direct recipients to fake websites designed to appear identical to legitimate sites, testing whether employees will enter personal information or click on malicious links and attachments. The service can be performed as a single engagement or as routine assessments, with customizable solutions tailored to organizational needs. It addresses multiple phishing attack types including spear phishing (targeted attacks on individuals or small groups), whaling (attacks targeting senior executives), vishing (voice phishing via phone calls), and smishing (SMS-based phishing). Upon completion, clients receive a detailed security evaluation report with remediation steps, vulnerability data showing current security issues, and overview and trend data accessible through a digital report. The assessments are conducted by certified security consultants holding credentials such as CHECK Team Member and Team Leader, CEH, ECSA, OSCP, CISA, and CISSP. Xiarch Solutions is CERT-IN empanelled and holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001-2013 certifications.

Xiarch Phishing Campaign FAQ

Common questions about Xiarch Phishing Campaign including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xiarch Phishing Campaign is Simulated phishing campaign service to test employee security awareness developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering.

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