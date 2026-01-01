Phriendly Phishing Platform
Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt
Phriendly Phishing Platform
Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt
Phriendly Phishing Platform Description
Phriendly Phishing Platform is a human risk management solution that combines phishing simulations with security awareness training. The platform enables organizations to conduct customizable phishing simulations that mimic real-world attacks, including email attachments, credential capture attempts, and custom email templates. The platform includes automated monthly campaigns that run phishing simulations and training workflows. It provides baseline assessments to measure organizational phishing risk and offers microlearning modules that deliver bite-sized training content when employees click on simulated phishing emails. Key reporting capabilities include tracking click rates, report rates, time to respond, device usage, and behavioral trends over time. The platform features an executive report for board updates, a real-time phishing dashboard, and detailed campaign performance analytics. The Phish Reporter tool allows employees to report suspected phishing emails directly from their inbox, while Phish Focus provides security teams with a triage tool to prioritize and respond to user-reported emails. The platform monitors training completion rates and learner progress across modules and quizzes. The solution is designed for Australian and New Zealand markets with localized training content and provides local support during business hours. The platform includes automation features to reduce administrative effort while maintaining consistent training delivery.
Phriendly Phishing Platform FAQ
Common questions about Phriendly Phishing Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Phriendly Phishing Platform is Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt developed by Phriendly Phishing. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Email Security, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership