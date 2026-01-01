Phriendly Phishing Platform Description

Phriendly Phishing Platform is a human risk management solution that combines phishing simulations with security awareness training. The platform enables organizations to conduct customizable phishing simulations that mimic real-world attacks, including email attachments, credential capture attempts, and custom email templates. The platform includes automated monthly campaigns that run phishing simulations and training workflows. It provides baseline assessments to measure organizational phishing risk and offers microlearning modules that deliver bite-sized training content when employees click on simulated phishing emails. Key reporting capabilities include tracking click rates, report rates, time to respond, device usage, and behavioral trends over time. The platform features an executive report for board updates, a real-time phishing dashboard, and detailed campaign performance analytics. The Phish Reporter tool allows employees to report suspected phishing emails directly from their inbox, while Phish Focus provides security teams with a triage tool to prioritize and respond to user-reported emails. The platform monitors training completion rates and learner progress across modules and quizzes. The solution is designed for Australian and New Zealand markets with localized training content and provides local support during business hours. The platform includes automation features to reduce administrative effort while maintaining consistent training delivery.