Arsen Phishing Simulation Description

Arsen Phishing Simulation is a social engineering simulation platform that enables organizations to test and measure employee susceptibility to phishing and other human-targeted attack vectors. The platform supports simulation of multiple attack types, including email-based phishing (attachment, link, and text-based), Business Email Compromise (BEC), smishing (SMS phishing), and vishing (voice phishing). AI-generated scenarios are used to create unique and varied simulation content at scale. Key capabilities include: **Scenario Builder:** A scenario engine that leverages generative AI to create unlimited, unique attack simulations replicating real-world threats. It supports email-based attacks as well as voice phishing simulations. **Campaign Automation:** Automated campaign scheduling and execution that adapts simulation difficulty and content based on individual employee behavior, maturity level, and organizational properties over time. **Reporting & Insights:** Real-time reporting at both the organizational and individual employee levels. Reports can be exported in PDF and CSV formats or accessed via API. Metrics cover behavior tracking, endpoint data, and progress over time. The platform is designed to help organizations meet regulatory and compliance requirements including HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, and PCI DSS. It is trusted by over 500 organizations across various industries.