AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a social engineering simulation platform that enables organizations to test and measure employee susceptibility to phishing and other human-targeted attack vectors. The platform supports simulation of multiple attack types, including email-based phishing (attachment, link, and text-based), Business Email Compromise (BEC), smishing (SMS phishing), and vishing (voice phishing). AI-generated scenarios are used to create unique and varied simulation content at scale. Key capabilities include: **Scenario Builder:** A scenario engine that leverages generative AI to create unlimited, unique attack simulations replicating real-world threats. It supports email-based attacks as well as voice phishing simulations. **Campaign Automation:** Automated campaign scheduling and execution that adapts simulation difficulty and content based on individual employee behavior, maturity level, and organizational properties over time. **Reporting & Insights:** Real-time reporting at both the organizational and individual employee levels. Reports can be exported in PDF and CSV formats or accessed via API. Metrics cover behavior tracking, endpoint data, and progress over time. The platform is designed to help organizations meet regulatory and compliance requirements including HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, and PCI DSS. It is trusted by over 500 organizations across various industries.
Common questions about Arsen Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks, developed by Arsen. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering.
Arsen Phishing Simulation offers the following core capabilities:
Arsen Phishing Simulation is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is built for security teams handling Social Engineering. It supports workflows including ai-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, bec, smishing, and vishing, automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Teams typically adopt Arsen Phishing Simulation when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arsen-phishing-simulation
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://arsen.co/en/platform/phishing-simulation or contact Arsen directly.
Popular alternatives to Arsen Phishing Simulation include:
Compare all Arsen Phishing Simulation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arsen-phishing-simulation
Arsen Phishing Simulation is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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