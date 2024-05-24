NINJIO PHISH3D Logo

Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling

Human Risk Commercial
NINJIO PHISH3D is a phishing simulation platform that tests users against social engineering attacks and builds individual emotional susceptibility profiles. The platform tests for seven key social engineering emotional triggers to identify specific vulnerabilities in user behavior. The system uses an algorithm that continuously probes users with real-world attack scenarios and adjusts difficulty levels dynamically based on user progress. This adaptive approach aims to maximize learning potential by increasing or decreasing simulation complexity as users demonstrate competency. The platform includes a template library for phishing campaigns with support for multiple attack types including QR code simulations and sophisticated attachments. Templates are available in more than 15 languages to support global teams and offer variable difficulty levels. NINJIO PHISH3D provides centralized user provisioning with support for static and dynamic "smart" groups that optimize delivery. The platform supports automatic user provisioning and single sign-on for administrators. Campaign management allows for targeted testing using dynamic groups and simulations that automatically adjust based on user strengths. The platform generates individual susceptibility profiles based on user behavior patterns, which are used to direct personalized coaching programs. This approach focuses on understanding why users click on phishing attempts rather than simply tracking click rates.

NINJIO PHISH3D is Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling developed by NINJIO. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Social Engineering, Behavioral Analysis.

