SoSafe Personalized Phishing Simulations Description

SoSafe Personalized Phishing Simulations is a phishing simulation platform that uses AI to create and deliver customized social engineering training. The platform offers multiple simulation approaches including profile-based personalization that targets specific employee roles and risks, and behavior-based simulations that adjust email frequency and difficulty based on individual risk levels. The platform includes a Simulation Studio that enables users to create custom phishing templates within minutes using AI, tailored to specific industries and workforce vulnerabilities. It supports multi-channel phishing simulations including email and SMS (smishing) to address threats across different communication channels. The Phishing Report Button allows employees to report suspicious emails with one click. Users who correctly report threats receive immediate confirmation, while those who engage with simulated threats are redirected to micro-learning content. The platform provides analytics on reporting behavior, including false positives and malicious email reports. The system integrates with email platforms and ticketing systems to streamline reporting workflows. It offers customizable phishing templates and can be configured to match specific industry scenarios. The platform tracks metrics such as click rates, reporting rates, and training completion to measure security awareness improvements over time.