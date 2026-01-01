Keepnet Phishing Simulator Logo

Keepnet Phishing Simulator Description

Keepnet Phishing Simulator is a security awareness training tool that conducts simulated phishing attacks to test and improve employee awareness of social engineering threats. The platform delivers phishing simulations through multiple channels including email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback scenarios. The product provides over 30,000 phishing campaign templates designed to replicate real-world attack scenarios. Organizations can create role-based phishing simulations tailored to specific job functions such as CFOs, IT administrators, and sales personnel. The platform supports geotargeted campaigns that simulate region-specific scams based on user location. The simulator integrates AI capabilities to generate phishing templates and analyze employee responses. It tracks employee interactions with simulated attacks and automatically enrolls users who click on malicious links into targeted training programs. The platform filters out false clicks from automated security tools like sandboxes to provide accurate reporting. Organizations can incorporate phishing simulations into incident response planning to test the effectiveness of their response procedures. The platform operates as a SaaS solution and claims 100% delivery rates without requiring whitelisting configurations. It generates executive reports and analytics to measure security awareness program effectiveness and identify areas requiring additional training.

Keepnet Phishing Simulator FAQ

Common questions about Keepnet Phishing Simulator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keepnet Phishing Simulator is AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training developed by Keepnet Labs.

