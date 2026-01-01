CybSafe PHISH
CybSafe PHISH is a phishing simulation platform designed to reduce susceptibility to social engineering attacks and ransomware. The product delivers phishing simulations aligned to NIST difficulty levels and provides behavioral insights that identify why users click on phishing emails and when they are likely to click again. The platform includes a library of customizable phishing templates that reflect real-world threat landscape trends, emotional triggers, and influence techniques. Campaign management, user follow-up, manager notifications, and reporting are automated. The system uses GenAI combined with scientific research to create phishing templates in 75% less time than manual creation. PHISH provides susceptibility insights, activity tracking, and risk reporting that goes beyond traditional click rates and report rates. The platform measures and addresses 25+ security behaviors linked to phishing and ransomware risk through customizable nudges, goal-setting, and point-in-time training. Reporting capabilities show progress over time, areas of vulnerability, and effectiveness of phishing awareness efforts. The platform includes intelligent consequence management and delivers simulations with 99.93% delivery success rate. Optional bolt-ons include advanced analytics, API integrations, custom SSO, premium support, and a module builder for creating custom training content.
