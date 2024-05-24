PhishingBox Phishing Simulation Description

PhishingBox is a platform that provides phishing simulation and cybersecurity training capabilities for organizations. The platform enables administrators to conduct simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and deliver ongoing training programs. The phishing simulation component includes a template editor and library with pre-built phishing scenarios, target and group management features, and analytics to track campaign results. Organizations can create custom groups and conduct automated phishing tests. The platform includes a SCORM-compliant Learning Management System (LMS) for managing employee training with intuitive training modules, auto-enrollment capabilities, and content packages. The LMS integrates with various content providers and offers API access. KillPhish is an AI-powered email threat protection add-in for Office 365 that analyzes threats across Windows, Mac/iOS, and Android platforms for Outlook Desktop, Web, and Mobile. It enables users to report phishing and other email threats directly from their inbox. Security Inbox provides centralized management of reported email threats, allowing security teams to identify patterns and manage blocklists. The feature integrates with PhishingBox's Advanced Threat Graph (ATG) which tracks email addresses, domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and other threat indicators. The platform offers multi-client capabilities for managed service providers and includes automated workflow features, comprehensive reporting, and webhook extensibility.