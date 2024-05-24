PhishingBox Phishing Simulation Logo

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation

Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees

Human Risk Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation Description

PhishingBox is a platform that provides phishing simulation and cybersecurity training capabilities for organizations. The platform enables administrators to conduct simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and deliver ongoing training programs. The phishing simulation component includes a template editor and library with pre-built phishing scenarios, target and group management features, and analytics to track campaign results. Organizations can create custom groups and conduct automated phishing tests. The platform includes a SCORM-compliant Learning Management System (LMS) for managing employee training with intuitive training modules, auto-enrollment capabilities, and content packages. The LMS integrates with various content providers and offers API access. KillPhish is an AI-powered email threat protection add-in for Office 365 that analyzes threats across Windows, Mac/iOS, and Android platforms for Outlook Desktop, Web, and Mobile. It enables users to report phishing and other email threats directly from their inbox. Security Inbox provides centralized management of reported email threats, allowing security teams to identify patterns and manage blocklists. The feature integrates with PhishingBox's Advanced Threat Graph (ATG) which tracks email addresses, domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and other threat indicators. The platform offers multi-client capabilities for managed service providers and includes automated workflow features, comprehensive reporting, and webhook extensibility.

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation FAQ

Common questions about PhishingBox Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees developed by PhishingBox. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox