TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool Description

TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is a security awareness training platform designed to help organizations protect against phishing attacks by simulating real-world social engineering threats. The tool sends simulated phishing emails to employees that mimic legitimate attack methods, including malicious links and credential harvesting attempts. The platform tracks employee interactions at multiple stages, logging when users open emails, click on links, and enter sensitive information such as credentials. This data identifies employees who require additional training and measures the organization's overall vulnerability to phishing attacks. The tool creates simulated web pages that replicate corporate web applications to test whether employees will divulge credentials or other sensitive data. Training is provided to employees, vendors, contractors, and business stakeholders to help them detect, avoid, and report phishing attempts. The simulation tool aims to reduce the risk of data breaches by educating users on recognizing suspicious messages, understanding attacker methods, and implementing cybersecurity best practices. It addresses the fact that over 90% of data breaches result from successful phishing attacks by providing targeted training based on individual employee performance in simulated scenarios.