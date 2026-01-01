Keepnet Smishing Simulator Logo

Keepnet Smishing Simulator is a security awareness training tool that sends simulated SMS phishing attacks to employees' mobile devices. The platform helps organizations train employees to identify and prevent smishing (SMS phishing) threats through realistic attack scenarios. The simulator includes a library of over 600 customizable smishing scenarios that mimic real-world SMS phishing attacks. These scenarios are available in 24+ languages to support global organizations. The platform monitors employee responses during simulations and provides immediate feedback through nudges that highlight strengths and areas for improvement. The tool generates real-time reports on user behavior and creates human risk scores specific to SMS phishing attacks. This allows organizations to identify risky employees and departments that require additional training. Based on employee actions during simulations, the platform delivers targeted security awareness training to address specific vulnerabilities. Organizations can conduct initial assessments using existing scenarios or create custom ones. The platform tracks metrics such as click rates, response rates, and reporting rates to measure training effectiveness over time. The simulator continuously updates its template library to reflect emerging smishing tactics and techniques. The solution is designed for organizations across financial services, healthcare, retail, government, education, technology, energy, and travel sectors that face elevated risks from SMS phishing attacks.

