Keepnet Vishing Simulator Description
Keepnet Vishing Simulator is a voice phishing simulation platform designed to train employees to recognize and respond to vishing attacks. The platform uses AI-driven technology to create realistic voice phishing scenarios that mimic real-world social engineering tactics. The simulator enables organizations to conduct initial assessments of employee vulnerability to vishing attacks, deploy simulated vishing calls that test employee responses, and provide immediate feedback on performance. The platform includes pre-built vishing scenarios and allows organizations to create custom scenarios that reflect current threat landscapes. The tool tracks employee behavior during simulated vishing campaigns and measures response rates to identify areas requiring additional training. Organizations can integrate vishing simulations with security awareness training programs to provide targeted education based on employee performance. The platform supports various vishing tactics including impersonation attacks, caller ID spoofing scenarios, and social engineering techniques that create urgency or fear. Campaign results provide analytics on employee vulnerability levels and training effectiveness. The simulator is designed for security teams conducting human risk assessments and organizations implementing security awareness programs to reduce susceptibility to voice-based social engineering attacks.
Keepnet Vishing Simulator FAQ
Common questions about Keepnet Vishing Simulator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Keepnet Vishing Simulator is AI-driven voice phishing simulation platform for employee training developed by Keepnet Labs. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Simulation, Behavioral Analysis.
