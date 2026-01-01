Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation Description
Keepnet Labs provides an Extended Human Risk Management (xHRM) platform designed to reduce human-driven cyber risks through behavioral assessment and training. The platform combines AI-driven phishing simulations, adaptive security awareness training, and automated phishing response capabilities. The platform conducts phishing simulations across multiple attack vectors including email, SMS (smishing), voice (vishing), QR codes (quishing), MFA, and callback phishing. These simulations are powered by AI to generate realistic spear-phishing scenarios that test employee responses to social engineering attacks. The adaptive training component tailors security awareness content based on individual risk levels, roles, cognitive behaviors, and learning styles. Training paths are customized using intelligent segmentation that considers risky behaviors, at-risk profiles, psychological personas, and cultural/organizational factors. Content is delivered through videos, microlearning modules, gamification, and email nudges. The phishing analysis and response feature enables employees to report suspicious emails, which are then analyzed using AI. The platform automates response workflows and integrates with security tools to accelerate incident handling. The platform includes continuous risk monitoring to track employee security behaviors over time, applying behavioral science principles like nudge theory to reinforce positive security habits. It provides compliance training covering standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, and NIST, along with role-based and behavior-based training paths.
