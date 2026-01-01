Security Mentor PhishDefense Logo

PhishDefense is a cloud-based phishing simulation platform that enables organizations to test and train employees against phishing attacks. The platform allows administrators to create and launch phishing campaigns by selecting target employee groups, phishing templates, sending domains, and training pages. Organizations can choose from a catalog of templates that simulate real-world attacks including phishing, spear phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, or create custom templates. The system tracks employee interactions with simulated phishing emails, including reading messages, clicking links, opening attachments, and filling in web forms. When employees fall for a simulated attack, the platform provides real-time training that alerts them to their mistake and explains how they could have identified the phishing attempt. A stealth mode option allows organizations to track results without immediate employee notification. PhishDefense incorporates gamification elements to encourage positive security behaviors. Employees earn points for identifying and avoiding phishing tests, and organizations can enable group competition between departments or divisions. The platform includes a dashboard for tracking campaign performance and assessing organizational phishing risk over time. The product integrates with Security Mentor's security awareness training program, which includes a phishing training course covering social engineering techniques, email identification, and response procedures.

Security Mentor PhishDefense is Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification developed by Security Mentor. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud, Employee Security Training.

