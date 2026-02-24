Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation Description

Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation (Smishing Simulation) is a platform designed to test and train employees against SMS-based phishing attacks (smishing). It allows organizations to launch simulated smishing campaigns using realistic, scenario-based or AI-generated text messages that replicate real-world attacker behavior. Key capabilities include: - Tailored simulation campaigns that reflect an organization's tools and risk profile - Recreation of real-world SMS attack scenarios such as fake MFA alerts, delivery scams, and account warnings - Support for hybrid attack simulations combining multiple vectors (e.g., SMS + email) - Global campaign reach across 180+ countries with support for local phone numbers and languages - Real-time behavioral tracking of user interactions, including link clicks and compromise events - Targeted campaigns by individual users or user groups with risk profiling - In-depth reporting accessible via PDF, CSV, and API The platform is part of a broader security awareness suite from Arsen that also includes email phishing simulation, vishing (voice phishing) simulation, and cybersecurity awareness training. It supports compliance with regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, and PCI DSS. The platform is used by 500+ organizations worldwide.