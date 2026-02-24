AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation (Smishing Simulation) is a platform designed to test and train employees against SMS-based phishing attacks (smishing). It allows organizations to launch simulated smishing campaigns using realistic, scenario-based or AI-generated text messages that replicate real-world attacker behavior. Key capabilities include: - Tailored simulation campaigns that reflect an organization's tools and risk profile - Recreation of real-world SMS attack scenarios such as fake MFA alerts, delivery scams, and account warnings - Support for hybrid attack simulations combining multiple vectors (e.g., SMS + email) - Global campaign reach across 180+ countries with support for local phone numbers and languages - Real-time behavioral tracking of user interactions, including link clicks and compromise events - Targeted campaigns by individual users or user groups with risk profiling - In-depth reporting accessible via PDF, CSV, and API The platform is part of a broader security awareness suite from Arsen that also includes email phishing simulation, vishing (voice phishing) simulation, and cybersecurity awareness training. It supports compliance with regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, and PCI DSS. The platform is used by 500+ organizations worldwide.
Common questions about Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees, developed by Arsen. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation offers the following core capabilities:
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is built for security teams handling Social Engineering. It supports workflows including ai-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, hybrid attack simulation combining sms and email vectors, global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Teams typically adopt Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arsen-sms-phishing-simulation
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://arsen.co/en/platform/smishing-simulation or contact Arsen directly.
Popular alternatives to Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation include:
Compare all Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arsen-sms-phishing-simulation
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training