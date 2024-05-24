Infosequre Phishing simulation Description

Infosequre Phishing Simulation is a platform that tests employee susceptibility to phishing attacks through realistic email and SMS-based simulations. The solution monitors employee responses to simulated phishing attempts, tracking actions such as link clicks, image downloads, and information input. The platform offers both phishing and smishing (SMS phishing) simulation capabilities. Organizations can choose from pre-made scenarios or create custom simulations. Each scenario can be delivered across any device and translated into multiple languages including English and Dutch. The solution is available in two deployment models: a SaaS platform for self-managed campaigns and a managed service where Infosequre specialists handle the entire process. Both options are designed for organizations with 50 or more employees. When employees fail a simulation by clicking malicious links or providing information, they receive immediate feedback through customizable landing pages. These landing pages can be tailored to match organizational branding and include personalized information. The platform provides real-time measurement and reporting capabilities, showing detailed metrics on employee interactions including who clicked links, downloaded images, or submitted credentials. Each client operates on a dedicated server for data isolation. Scenarios are designed to achieve high realism, with the capability to reach SpamAssassin scores of up to 100%. The platform supports unlimited email sending for continuous testing throughout the year.