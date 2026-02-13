AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
Moxso Phishing Simulation is a platform that delivers simulated phishing attacks to employees' inboxes to train them in identifying and responding to phishing threats. The platform uses AI-based algorithms to create dynamic, personalized simulations that adapt to each employee's security level and risk profile. The system continuously sends phishing simulations on an ongoing basis, with frequency determined by individual employee performance. Employees who frequently click on simulated phishing links receive more training than those who demonstrate better awareness. The simulations cover various phishing types including spear phishing and CEO fraud, designed to mimic real-world attack strategies and social engineering techniques. The platform includes a baseline test to measure the organization's current phishing identification capabilities and identify high-risk employees. A "Report Phishing" add-in allows employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox with a single click, earning points for correct identification. Moxso handles all communication with employees and administrative tasks after initial onboarding, which takes approximately 15 minutes. The platform automatically onboards new employees through integration with the company's active directory. Monthly reports provide progress tracking at both individual and departmental levels. The solution includes an e-learning hub where employees can access training materials and view information about their personal data exposed in external data breaches. Custom phishing campaigns can be created for specific key employees or departments within the organization.
Common questions about Moxso Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Moxso Phishing Simulation is AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training, developed by Moxso. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering, Security Culture.
Moxso Phishing Simulation offers the following core capabilities:
Moxso Phishing Simulation is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Moxso Phishing Simulation is built for security teams handling Social Engineering, Security Culture. It supports workflows including ai-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability. Teams typically adopt Moxso Phishing Simulation when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/phishing-simulation
Moxso Phishing Simulation is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://moxso.com/simulation or contact Moxso directly.
Popular alternatives to Moxso Phishing Simulation include:
Compare all Moxso Phishing Simulation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/phishing-simulation
Moxso Phishing Simulation is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering, Security Culture. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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