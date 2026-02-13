Moxso Phishing Simulation Description

Moxso Phishing Simulation is a platform that delivers simulated phishing attacks to employees' inboxes to train them in identifying and responding to phishing threats. The platform uses AI-based algorithms to create dynamic, personalized simulations that adapt to each employee's security level and risk profile. The system continuously sends phishing simulations on an ongoing basis, with frequency determined by individual employee performance. Employees who frequently click on simulated phishing links receive more training than those who demonstrate better awareness. The simulations cover various phishing types including spear phishing and CEO fraud, designed to mimic real-world attack strategies and social engineering techniques. The platform includes a baseline test to measure the organization's current phishing identification capabilities and identify high-risk employees. A "Report Phishing" add-in allows employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox with a single click, earning points for correct identification. Moxso handles all communication with employees and administrative tasks after initial onboarding, which takes approximately 15 minutes. The platform automatically onboards new employees through integration with the company's active directory. Monthly reports provide progress tracking at both individual and departmental levels. The solution includes an e-learning hub where employees can access training materials and view information about their personal data exposed in external data breaches. Custom phishing campaigns can be created for specific key employees or departments within the organization.