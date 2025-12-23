BEEPHISH Training Tools Description

BEEPHISH is a SaaS platform that provides phishing simulation and security awareness training capabilities. The platform enables organizations to conduct customized phishing campaigns with various attack vectors including QR codes, attachments, links, and data collection scenarios. The phishing module includes email spoofing capabilities, fake landing pages with site cloning, and employee group segmentation by department or role. Organizations can access a library of pre-built email templates and landing pages that can be customized with company logos and branding. The platform tracks user behavior and provides metrics, trends, and risk assessments to identify vulnerable employees and groups. The training component offers personalized courses for different knowledge levels, structured learning paths, and a training library covering compliance topics including LGPD, PCI, and ISO27001. Training materials support multiple formats including PDF, PowerPoint, PNG, embedded links, and videos. The platform includes gamification elements, quizzes, final exams, and personalized completion certificates. BEEPHISH provides phishing reporting functionality with automatic identification of simulated attacks through CSIRT box configuration. The platform generates executive and technical reports with comprehensive campaign metrics, delivery lists by employee, and timeline tracking. All features are accessible through a mobile application for on-the-go access to training, campaign management, and results monitoring.