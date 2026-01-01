CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation Description

CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation is a service that tests organizational defenses against phishing and social engineering threats by simulating realistic attack scenarios. The service employs social engineering tactics to test employee security knowledge and identify vulnerabilities in human defenses. The simulation process involves gathering information about the organization and its employees, then crafting authentic-feeling phishing attacks that mimic genuine threat actor behavior. These attacks can be delivered through multiple channels including email, SMS, and voicemail. The service includes deep dive debriefs and educational workshops following simulations to help organizations understand their vulnerabilities and improve employee awareness. The approach uses multiple layers of deception to expose employees to realistic attack attempts without actual consequences. CovertSwarm's team operates globally and speaks multiple languages, enabling them to work with international organizations. The service is part of their broader Constant Cyber Attack Subscription offering, which provides continuous security testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The simulation aims to build a "human firewall" by identifying which employees are susceptible to phishing tactics and providing targeted training to reduce the likelihood of successful real-world attacks. Results are delivered in real-time with actionable insights about genuine risk points.