CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation Description
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation is a service that tests organizational defenses against phishing and social engineering threats by simulating realistic attack scenarios. The service employs social engineering tactics to test employee security knowledge and identify vulnerabilities in human defenses. The simulation process involves gathering information about the organization and its employees, then crafting authentic-feeling phishing attacks that mimic genuine threat actor behavior. These attacks can be delivered through multiple channels including email, SMS, and voicemail. The service includes deep dive debriefs and educational workshops following simulations to help organizations understand their vulnerabilities and improve employee awareness. The approach uses multiple layers of deception to expose employees to realistic attack attempts without actual consequences. CovertSwarm's team operates globally and speaks multiple languages, enabling them to work with international organizations. The service is part of their broader Constant Cyber Attack Subscription offering, which provides continuous security testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The simulation aims to build a "human firewall" by identifying which employees are susceptible to phishing tactics and providing targeted training to reduce the likelihood of successful real-world attacks. Results are delivered in real-time with actionable insights about genuine risk points.
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation FAQ
Common questions about CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CovertSwarm Phishing Attack Simulation is Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness and response developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership