OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator Description
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is a phishing simulation platform designed to train employees to recognize and respond to phishing attacks. The platform uses a Multi-Agent System that analyzes user-reported emails and real-time industry threat intelligence to identify and classify phishing attempts by social engineering and threat vectors. The simulator enables security teams to create customized phishing campaigns with control over text, images, difficulty levels, and sending domains. It includes a template library covering click simulations, credential capture, and email attachment scenarios. The platform can simulate business email compromise and ransomware attacks within productivity tools. The system provides real-time threat detection capabilities and can trigger immediate protection actions such as user nudges, simulated attacks, and alerts to security operations. Users can report suspicious emails through Microsoft Outlook and Google Mail plug-ins, enabling them to function as human sensors for the security operations center. Analytics features include root cause analysis for compromised users, automated follow-up training based on specific templates and missed clues, and diagnostic metrics such as mean time to report phishing (MTTR) and phishing redemption rates. The platform uses AI to analyze user feedback and generate reports on why users were tricked by simulations.
