OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator Logo

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator

AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator Description

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is a phishing simulation platform designed to train employees to recognize and respond to phishing attacks. The platform uses a Multi-Agent System that analyzes user-reported emails and real-time industry threat intelligence to identify and classify phishing attempts by social engineering and threat vectors. The simulator enables security teams to create customized phishing campaigns with control over text, images, difficulty levels, and sending domains. It includes a template library covering click simulations, credential capture, and email attachment scenarios. The platform can simulate business email compromise and ransomware attacks within productivity tools. The system provides real-time threat detection capabilities and can trigger immediate protection actions such as user nudges, simulated attacks, and alerts to security operations. Users can report suspicious emails through Microsoft Outlook and Google Mail plug-ins, enabling them to function as human sensors for the security operations center. Analytics features include root cause analysis for compromised users, automated follow-up training based on specific templates and missed clues, and diagnostic metrics such as mean time to report phishing (MTTR) and phishing redemption rates. The platform uses AI to analyze user feedback and generate reports on why users were tricked by simulations.

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator FAQ

Common questions about OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training developed by OutThink. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Human Risk Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →