Keepnet Quishing Simulator Logo

Keepnet Quishing Simulator

QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Keepnet Quishing Simulator Description

Keepnet Quishing Simulator is a security awareness training platform focused on QR code phishing (quishing) attack simulation. The product enables organizations to test and train employees against QR code-based phishing threats through simulated campaigns. The platform provides over 600 pre-built QR phishing templates that reflect current attack trends, with support for customization to match organizational contexts. Templates are available in more than 30 languages and include printable QR code phishing scenarios that can be distributed physically within organizations to simulate real-world threats. The simulator offers adaptive difficulty levels ranging from basic to advanced scenarios, with regular content updates to reflect evolving quishing techniques. Real-time analytics and automated reporting provide insights into employee behavior patterns and risky actions, enabling identification of training needs. The platform includes behavioral analytics to track employee responses to quishing attempts over time, with progress tracking capabilities. Automated training can be triggered based on incorrect behaviors, with personalized feedback delivered to employees who fail simulations. Integration capabilities allow connection with existing systems including native Learning Management Systems (LMS). The platform generates human risk scores to benchmark organizational security posture against industry standards.

Keepnet Quishing Simulator FAQ

Common questions about Keepnet Quishing Simulator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keepnet Quishing Simulator is QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training developed by Keepnet Labs. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Human Risk Management, Real Time Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →