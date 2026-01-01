Keepnet Quishing Simulator Description

Keepnet Quishing Simulator is a security awareness training platform focused on QR code phishing (quishing) attack simulation. The product enables organizations to test and train employees against QR code-based phishing threats through simulated campaigns. The platform provides over 600 pre-built QR phishing templates that reflect current attack trends, with support for customization to match organizational contexts. Templates are available in more than 30 languages and include printable QR code phishing scenarios that can be distributed physically within organizations to simulate real-world threats. The simulator offers adaptive difficulty levels ranging from basic to advanced scenarios, with regular content updates to reflect evolving quishing techniques. Real-time analytics and automated reporting provide insights into employee behavior patterns and risky actions, enabling identification of training needs. The platform includes behavioral analytics to track employee responses to quishing attempts over time, with progress tracking capabilities. Automated training can be triggered based on incorrect behaviors, with personalized feedback delivered to employees who fail simulations. Integration capabilities allow connection with existing systems including native Learning Management Systems (LMS). The platform generates human risk scores to benchmark organizational security posture against industry standards.