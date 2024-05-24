PhishingBox Phishing Simulator Description

PhishingBox Phishing Simulator is a platform for conducting simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness. The platform allows organizations to create custom target groups and conduct spear phishing campaigns against individuals or groups of employees. The simulator includes an AI-powered template editor with Bootstrap support, visual editing capabilities, and asset hosting. Organizations can use custom CNAME support for their own phishing domains. Each template consists of an email and landing page that can be accompanied by a training page, all of which are customizable. The platform provides a template library with pre-built phishing templates designed to mimic real-world attacks, including community-submitted templates. Organizations can schedule phishing campaigns up to 12 months in advance and configure real-time notifications to alert targets when they fail tests. The system includes Advanced Human Detection (AHD) to vet for false positives and make testing more accurate. When employees fail phishing tests, they can be automatically enrolled in training courses or receive immediate training moments. The platform includes a KillPhish plugin that allows users to report phishing emails, which is recorded as part of the Net Reporter Score (NRS) metric. Target management can be synced with third-party sources through API and webhook integrations to keep target lists current. The platform supports Microsoft Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) integration. Reporting capabilities include branded reports with phishing campaign results and metrics.