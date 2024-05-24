revel8 AI-Powered Simulations
AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations
AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations Description
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations is a security awareness training platform that simulates social engineering attacks across multiple channels. The platform conducts simulations using email, SMS, deepfake voice calls, deepfake videos, Microsoft Teams, and social media to create realistic attack scenarios. The platform incorporates OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) capabilities that scan over 400 public data points to identify exposed employee information, technology stacks, and risk indicators. This data is used to personalize simulations based on individual user threat profiles, roles, and behavior patterns through an adaptive playlist engine. Training is delivered through real-time microlearning that activates when employees engage with risky behavior, such as clicking suspicious links or responding to spoofed calls. The platform includes a call reporting mobile app and phishing report button that allow employees to report suspicious communications. Reported threats are fed back into the simulation engine to create new training scenarios based on actual threats targeting the organization. The platform is designed to train employees against modern attack techniques including spam-bombing, hybrid phishing campaigns, and AI-powered social engineering tactics. revel8 is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and GDPR compliant.
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations FAQ
Common questions about revel8 AI-Powered Simulations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations is AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness developed by revel8. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, AI Powered Security, Social Engineering Awareness.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox