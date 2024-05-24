revel8 AI-Powered Simulations Description

revel8 AI-Powered Simulations is a security awareness training platform that simulates social engineering attacks across multiple channels. The platform conducts simulations using email, SMS, deepfake voice calls, deepfake videos, Microsoft Teams, and social media to create realistic attack scenarios. The platform incorporates OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) capabilities that scan over 400 public data points to identify exposed employee information, technology stacks, and risk indicators. This data is used to personalize simulations based on individual user threat profiles, roles, and behavior patterns through an adaptive playlist engine. Training is delivered through real-time microlearning that activates when employees engage with risky behavior, such as clicking suspicious links or responding to spoofed calls. The platform includes a call reporting mobile app and phishing report button that allow employees to report suspicious communications. Reported threats are fed back into the simulation engine to create new training scenarios based on actual threats targeting the organization. The platform is designed to train employees against modern attack techniques including spam-bombing, hybrid phishing campaigns, and AI-powered social engineering tactics. revel8 is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and GDPR compliant.